STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram will be completed by 2022: Design panel chief

According to Polavaram Project Dam Design Panel chairman AB Pandya, Spillway pillars construction at a height of 52 meters has been completed.

Published: 21st February 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Project Dam Design Panel chairman AB Pandya has asserted that Polavaram project will be completed by 2022 and expressed  satisfaction over the progress of works at the project site.

Chairing the 16th Polavaram Project Dam Design Panel review meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, he said out of 48 radial gates, 29 were fitted and suggestions were given to the engineers in fixing the remaining gates.

Radial gates of Polavaram project are the largest such gates in the world, he said and added that hydraulic cylinders and power packs for the gates are being installed at an expeditious pace. According to him, Polavaram Project Spillway pillars construction at a height of 52 meters has been completed.

Spillway bridge works were completed up to 1,105 meters out of the total length of 1,128 meters. 

During the meeting, project officials informed that  installation of the 192 girders, the most important phase of spillway construction, has been completed today (Saturday). 

​The meeting focused on five main issues pertaining to the project and discussed the erosion of the left bank of Godavari river due to the floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Project Dam Polavaram Dam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp