Polavaram will be completed by 2022: Design panel chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polavaram Project Dam Design Panel chairman AB Pandya has asserted that Polavaram project will be completed by 2022 and expressed satisfaction over the progress of works at the project site.

Chairing the 16th Polavaram Project Dam Design Panel review meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, he said out of 48 radial gates, 29 were fitted and suggestions were given to the engineers in fixing the remaining gates.

Radial gates of Polavaram project are the largest such gates in the world, he said and added that hydraulic cylinders and power packs for the gates are being installed at an expeditious pace. According to him, Polavaram Project Spillway pillars construction at a height of 52 meters has been completed.

Spillway bridge works were completed up to 1,105 meters out of the total length of 1,128 meters.

During the meeting, project officials informed that installation of the 192 girders, the most important phase of spillway construction, has been completed today (Saturday).

​The meeting focused on five main issues pertaining to the project and discussed the erosion of the left bank of Godavari river due to the floods.