Won’t allow Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation at any cost: V Vijayasai Reddy

The YSRC MPS will seek the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise the latter of the sentiments of the people. 

Published: 21st February 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Large number of people participate in the ‘steel plant parirakshana yatra’ held in Visakhapatnam.

Large number of people participate in the ‘steel plant parirakshana yatra’ held in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 24-km ‘Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Parirakshana Yatra’ led by YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Port City on Saturday drew a huge crowd. Vijayasai Reddy, addressing a meeting after the rally, said they were opposing the proposal to privatise the steel plant tooth and nail.

The YSRC MPS will seek the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise the latter of the sentiments of the people. 

Vijayasai accompanied by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, MPs Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose, B Satyavati and MVV Satyanarayana started the yatra after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near GVMC office in the heart of the city.

The yatra evoked good response from people as they accorded a warm welcome to the YSRC leaders. 

Speaking to mediapersons before the start of the yatra, Vijayasai said the State government was committed to protect the steel plant from disinvestment.

Apart from adopting a resolution in the State Assembly, the YSRC MPs will raise the issue in Parliament and fight for the steel plant, he said and asserted that they will continue their stir till the Centre reverts its decision.

The yatra covered Dondaparthi, Thatichetlapalem, Kancharapalem, Urvasi, Marripalem, NAD flyover, airport, Sheelanagar, old Gajuwaka before reaching the steel plant main gate at Kurmannapalem.Nagari YSRC MLA Roja was the star attraction at the yatra. She moved along with Vijayasai Reddy waving to people all along the route.

A large number of people, particularly youth, joined the yatra. Holding placards, they raised slogans such as ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’. Roller skaters, who participated as per the initiative of the District Roller Skaters’ Association, caught everyone’s attention. 

Later, addressing the public meeting, Vijayasai said workers, people and various organisations strongly opposed the privatisation plan.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that the government will not allow the privatisation and told the same to the union leaders during the recent meeting. Jagan also informed the workers that POSCO will not come to Vizag and that the South Korean Company was asked to set up a steel plant at Krishnapatnam,’’ he clarified.  

He alleged that the top management of the plant, who hailed from other States,  hardly have any interest to safeguard the interests of  people of Andhra Pradesh. 

“The weightage for Telugus in the written test for VSP jobs was withdrawn and this proved detrimental to the local interests. The YSRC will fight for captive mines and also the interests of employees of the steel plant,” he said. 

​Vijayasai said the YSRC MPs along with other party MPs will meet the Prime Minister to apprise him of the issue. He maintained that the party will not allow VSP privatisation under any circumstances.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp