88 COVID-19 infections emerge from 31,000 sample tests; 72 more recover

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed a marginal increase in new Covid-19 cases on Sunday as the number of samples tests performed on the day too was higher than what was done earlier this week. From the 31,680 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, 88 infections emerged. 

The state saw its Covid-19 aggregate grow by 57, 79, 67, 51 and 60 cases this week from 24,000-26,000 samples tested each day.Continuing the trend, Chittoor recorded the highest single-day spike of 21 new infections followed by Krishna (19) and Visakhapatnam (11). Seven districts reported new cases in single digits even as there was no surge in  Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari. 

Recoveries in the 24 hours stood at 72, leaving 620 active cases. Krishna is  the only district that has more than 100 active cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest, seven. No Covid-19 death was reported for the second consecutive day.  Of the 7,167 deaths recorded so far, Chittoor tops the tally with 848 fatalities.

Vizag has 600 beds for Covid-19 patients, no immediate problem, says official
 

Visakhapatnam: Though the district can test 5,000 to 6,000 samples for Covid-19 daily, only 2,000 tests are being performed due to decrease in the incidence of fresh cases, Covid-19 special officer for north Andhra districts PV Sudhakar said.“Though there is no immediate problem in the wake of recent spike in cases in the country, people should follow the three golden rules: wearing masks, maintaining social distance and sanitisation.” He added KGH and VIMS have 600 beds for Covid patients

