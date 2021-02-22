STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTVs to track animal movement in STR

The tiger had also killed a few cattle at Binduvandar near Rajabasa beat. The cameras will help track movement of tigers in the forest. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bid to monitor forest fire, prevent poaching and track movement of animals, Rairangpur Wildlife Division has installed high-resolution CCTV cameras in strategic locations. Rairangpur DFO Arun Kumar Mishra said, the cameras, procured from STR authorities, have been installed at seven locations within Bisoi range. The installation drive started four back.

The objective of the cameras is to track the movement of animals and poachers and prevent forest fire. The cameras will act as deterrent for poachers and people whose mistakes often result in fire in the forest. 
A four-month-old male elephant calf was killed by a Royal Bengal Tiger near Kunjakocha forest on February 15. The tiger had also killed a few cattle at Binduvandar near Rajabasa beat. The cameras will help track movement of tigers in the forest. Mishra said a proposal to install 30 more cameras in the tiger reserve has been given to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF). 

