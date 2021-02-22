Girders installed for Polavaram spillway bridge in record time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Installation of girders for spillway, the most crucial aspect of the Polavaram Project construction, has been completed. A total of 192 girders were installed on the pillars for the spillway bridge. Pillars were constructed at a height of 52 metres. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) completed the important task in just 60 man-days, setting a sort of record.

Now, with construction of pillars and installation of girders for the spillway bridge completed, the next phase of construction — slab shuttering works, which is under progress — is also expected to be completed in a week. Spillway bridge works were completed up to 1,105 metres out of the total 1,128 metres.

The entire installation of girders was completed under the supervision of senior officials of the water resources department, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted periodic reviews to keep track of the progress.

According to officials, construction and installation of girders is a major task and each of the 192 girders weighs a total 62 tonnes. Ten metric tonnes of steel and 25 cubic meters of concrete were used in construction of each girder, which measures 23 meters in length and two meters in height.

When the total 192 girders are taken into account, a total 1,920 tonnes of steel, 4,800 cubic meters of concrete were used. Two massive cranes, each weighing 200 tonnes, were put into service for the installation of girders.

MEIL commenced the construction of girders in February last year before the Covid pandemic and in July, it took up installation of girders on the pillars and 192 were installed by February 20, 2021. The reason the works could not be completed in a continuous manner was the floods in Godavari and heavy rains.

Meanwhile, works pertaining to installation of radial gates are picking up momentum and according to Polavaram Project Dam Design Panel Chairman AB Pandya, a total 28 gates have been fitted so far out of the total 48.