STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Girders installed for Polavaram spillway bridge in record time

The reason the works could not be completed in a continuous manner was the floods in Godavari and heavy rains. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram project works underway.

Polavaram project works underway. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Installation of girders for spillway, the most crucial aspect of the Polavaram Project construction, has been completed. A total of 192 girders were installed on the pillars for the spillway bridge. Pillars were constructed at a height of 52 metres. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) completed the important task in just 60 man-days, setting a sort of record.

Now, with construction of pillars and installation of girders for the spillway bridge completed, the next phase of construction — slab shuttering works, which is under progress —  is also expected to be completed in a week. Spillway bridge works were completed up to 1,105 metres out of the total 1,128 metres. 

The entire installation of girders was completed under the supervision of senior officials of the water resources department, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted periodic reviews to keep track of the progress. 

According to officials, construction and installation of girders is a major task and each of the 192 girders weighs a total 62 tonnes. Ten metric tonnes of steel and 25 cubic meters of concrete were used in construction of each girder, which measures 23 meters in length and two meters in height.

When the total 192 girders are taken into account, a total 1,920 tonnes of steel, 4,800 cubic meters of concrete were used. Two massive cranes, each weighing 200 tonnes, were put into service for the installation of girders. 

MEIL commenced the construction of girders in February last year before the Covid pandemic and in July, it took up installation of girders on the pillars and 192 were installed by February 20, 2021. The reason the works could not be completed in a continuous manner was the floods in Godavari and heavy rains. 

Meanwhile, works pertaining to installation of radial gates are picking up momentum and according to Polavaram Project Dam Design Panel Chairman AB Pandya, a total 28 gates have been fitted so far out of the total 48. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Polavaram Project
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp