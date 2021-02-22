Naidu writes to SEC, accuses YSRC of rigging results at eleventh hour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday shot off a letter to State Election Commissioner Nimmgadda Ramesh Kumar accusing the ruling YSRC of resorting to large-scale irregularities to manipulate the poll outcome at the eleventh hour.

In his letter, the TDP chief said despite several representations made to the SEC detailing the “irregularities, illegalities, injustices and violations” being carried out unhindered during the counting process, there appears to be a lukewarm or no response from the commission in safeguarding democracy.

Naidu said it has been observed that non-YSRCP sponsored candidates are winning in large numbers during early hours of counting, while suddenly around 8 pm the trends shift in favour of the YSRCP candidates. This trend was observed in earlier three phases and the same was continued in the fourth phase of gram panchayat elections, the TDP chief pointed out.

One again, bringing his complaints of manipulation by the ruling party to the notice of the SEC, the TDP chief said directions to cover the counting process through video was not implemented in letter and spirit. He cited the example of power cut in a counting centre at Pedanagamaiahpalem in Visakhapatnam district to emphasise his point.

Earlier, in a press statement, Naidu called upon voters to be alert on the irregularities by YSRC leaders during the counting for the final phase of panchayat elections. He alleged that YSRC leaders have threatened voters during the panchayat elections.

“Hence it is imperative that polling agents, counting agents and candidates should not step out of the counting room till the last vote is counted and results declared. They should be wary of the YSRC leaders, who are likely to rig the outcome,” Naidu said.

Keep Pithapuram municipal chief away from polls: TD

TDP national general secretary and politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Sunday wrote a letter to State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar requesting him to keep Pithapuram Municipal Commissioner M Rammohan away from election duty. The TDP leader in his letter said Rammohan was earlier placed under suspension for breach of official duty, gross negligence and misconduct of election related matters in 2018. Rammohan was involved in removing 10,000 votes in Pithapuram town with a malafide intention, he said.