Andhra Pradesh police use humour, creativity to raise awareness on cybercrimes, traffic rules

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh police department has joined the league of its counterparts in other States that use popular culture references to educate and bust common myths among youths. The department is actively using the visual appeal of memes, GIFs and short videos on its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram handles and accounts to spread awareness on traffic rules, cybercrimes etc.

On its official Twitter handle @APPOLICE100, the State police on Saturday shared a photo of Sarileru Neekevvaru fame Rashmika Mandanna saying Meeku Ardam Avtunda. The post was shared to ask the public not to sign on any legal document or an agreement without reading its terms and conditions. It drew public attention almost immediately with many praising the police for showing creativity while sharing the content.

Always go through the Terms & Conditions of a #document or an #agreement before signing it to ensure its #authenticity.



ఏదైనా Agreement/Document పై సంతకం చేయడానికి ముందు, దాని నిబంధనలు మరియు షరతులు తెలుసుకొని, సంతకం చెయ్యండి.



Be alert. Be safe.#OnlineFraudAwareness #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/WZVfrsHkgC — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) February 20, 2021

The AP police department has over 53,000 Twitter followers, and 3,000 more follow them on Instagram. Not just movies, but the police have also been putting out posts with screengrabs of popular scenes from web series, cartoons and illustrations to reach the urban population.

“In 2020, around 70 per cent (1,458) of the cybercrime cases were reported from urban areas, which prove that people with better internet connectivity are more prone to falling prey to cybercrimes. So we decided to use social media platforms. GIFs and memes are strikingly fast in spreading a message, and reach more people,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Technical Services G Palaraju told TNIE. Meanwhile, such posts give people humourous content to share with their friends and families. “Wow!! Good to see AP Police being updated!! AP Police Rocksss,” a user commented on the Saturday post.

