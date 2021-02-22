STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stone laid for temple on land donated by Kanchana

The TTD is also planning to construct Sri Venkateswara temple in Chennai for which the TN government had already given consent to allot 15 acres of land. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Yesteryear actress Kanchana

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD recently laid the foundation for a temple of Goddess Padmavathi Devi on the land donated by yesteryear actress Kanchana at GN Chetty Road in Chennai. Kanchana and her sister Girija gifted a piece of land measuring over six grounds (34 cents) at GN Chetty Road to the TTD in September 2010, for building a grand temple in the heart of Chennai. After almost a decade, the Bhoomi puja for the temple was performed on February 13 by Kanchi seer Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. 

TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy, during the stone-laying ceremony, said the cost of constructing Sri Padmavathi temple would be around Rs 6.85 crore, of which TTD would be bearing Rs 5.85 crore and the TTD local advisory committee president Sekhar Reddy would contribute the remaining Rs 1 crore.

The TTD is planning to construct the temple in three ground land and a mandapam and madapalli (kitchen to prepare food for the Goddess) and a godown to keep vahanams of the presiding deity will be built in the remaining land. The cost of the land is estimated to be around Rs 40 crore now. The TTD is also planning to construct Sri Venkateswara temple in Chennai for which the TN government had already given consent to allot 15 acres of land. 

Annual float festival offers visual treat to devotees

On the second day of annual float festival, Teppotsavam, processional deity of Lord Govindaraja Swamy was taken in a procession on the dazzling flotilla around the pushkarini at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Sunday evening. The array of lights offered a visual delight to the devotees who thronged to witness the fete in large numbers.  The religious atmosphere was further supplemented by bhajans, harikathas and music programmes by artistes of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and Annamacharya Project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh actress Kanchana
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp