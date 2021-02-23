Admissions at Vignan varsity

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vignan’s Deemed to be University vice-chancellor Dr MYS Prasad on Monday released admission notification for B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and other UG, PG and Ph.D programmes.Admissions into B.Tech and B.Pharmacy programmes will be based on Vignan’s Scholastic Aptitude Test online examination, which will be conducted across 36 test centres across the country, he said. V-C said continues updation of the syllabus will ensure that students are well versed with the relevant areas and added that integrating topics with skill based programmes will make learning effective.