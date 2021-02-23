Andhra Pradesh: Active COVID-19 infections fall below 600

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 active caseload in the state fell below 600, thanks to 71 recoveries against 41 infections emerging in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. The new cases came from 18,000 samples tested in the period, according to a health bulletin. No death was reported in the state in the 24 hours.

By reporting 10 cases, Chittoor was the only district where the single-day spike was in double digits even as Vizianagaram and Prakasam did not report any new case; the surge in Anantapur, Kadapa and Krishna was one each.

The overall numbers of new cases reported from Rayalaseema and north Andhra districts were 14 and six, respectively. With 71 more patients getting cured, the overall recoveries stood at 8.81 lakh. All the 13 districts now have less than 100 active cases, with the highest of 89 in Krishna and the lowest of 6 in Vizianagaram.