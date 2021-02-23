STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh bids adieu to jawan from Kurnool

After the Army officials and personnel paid tributes, the jawan's body was brought to his native Guvvalakuntla by a convoy, and handed over to the family.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jawan Shiva Gangadhar's last rites were conducting in his native Guvvalakuntla in Kurnool district on Monday.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The last rites of Army jawan P Shiva Gangadhar, who was killed in an accident three days ago near Indo-China border in Leh, were performed with full military and state honours in Guvvalakuntla of Kurnool district on Monday. Gangadhar’s mortal remains reached Hyderabad in a special flight from Delhi on Sunday evening, according to sources.

After the Army officials and personnel paid tributes, the jawan’s body was brought to his native Guvvalakuntla by a convoy, and handed over to the family. The final rites were performed as per the protocol as hundreds of people gathered to bid an emotional and tearful farewell to Gangadhar.   

District collector G Veera Pandian, SP K Fakeerappa and Army personnel also attended the funeral. The 28-year-old joined the Indian Army in 2017 and was deployed in Leh. Last week, his vehicle plunged into a deep valley near the Indo-China border. Gangadhar spoke to his family before the accident and was expected to come home in February-end, a cousin had said.

