STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Helpless’ SEC failed to prevent rigging: Naidu

Addressing the media on Monday, the Leader of Opposition said like the previous three phases, the ruling YSRC manipulated the poll outcome in the fourth phase too.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Lambasting the ruling YSRC for ‘misusing’ power during the panchayat elections, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu questioned how can  State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar say elections were held smoothly and successfully.  He said the SEC was rendered useless and helpless and failed to prevent the ruling party from manipulating and rigging the poll outcome. 

Addressing the media on Monday, the Leader of Opposition said like the previous three phases, the ruling YSRC manipulated the poll outcome in the fourth phase too. “However, TDP men and supporters stood strong and fought against those irregularities courageously,” he said and suggested  that the results of panchayat polls is the beginning of the downfall of the YSRC. 

Naidu claimed that TDP-supported candidates secured 41.7 per cent of the panchayats and if the elections were held properly, another 10 per cent more panchayats would have been won by the party. “Out of total 2,748 panchayats in the fourth phase, 1,105 were won by TDP-backed candidates and 31 by those supported by our allies. In total, we won 1,136,” Naidu claimed.  

Turning his ire on the SEC for not acting on its complaints, the TDP chief said they wrote 31 letters to the SEC, lodged 160 complaints and took 197 incidents of violations with evidence to its notice. “But no action was taken.  The SEC has been rendered useless and helpless,” he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp