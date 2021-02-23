STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: March 10 is holiday in areas notified for municipal polls

It was done to facilitate people to exercise their franchise. District collectors were asked to declare local holiday on the day. 

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In view of the elections to be held for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/ nagar panchayats on March 10, the State government on Monday issued orders declaring March 10 as local holiday in the areas notified for the elections. It was done to facilitate people to exercise their franchise. District collectors were asked to declare local holiday on the day. 

Further, in order to facilitate employees of public undertakings/commercial /industrial units located in the areas going for municipal elections to exercise their franchise, the government directed the officials concerned to ask the managements of those undertakings and firms to declare the poll day a paid holiday. 

The government also issued orders authorising the Special Commissioner of Labour to declare a paid holiday on the day of poll  to the employees and workers employed in shops and establishments. On the day of polling, all the liquor shops within the polling areas concerned will be closed for 48 hours prior to the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh municipal polls
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp