Andhra Pradesh: March 10 is holiday in areas notified for municipal polls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the elections to be held for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/ nagar panchayats on March 10, the State government on Monday issued orders declaring March 10 as local holiday in the areas notified for the elections. It was done to facilitate people to exercise their franchise. District collectors were asked to declare local holiday on the day.

Further, in order to facilitate employees of public undertakings/commercial /industrial units located in the areas going for municipal elections to exercise their franchise, the government directed the officials concerned to ask the managements of those undertakings and firms to declare the poll day a paid holiday.

The government also issued orders authorising the Special Commissioner of Labour to declare a paid holiday on the day of poll to the employees and workers employed in shops and establishments. On the day of polling, all the liquor shops within the polling areas concerned will be closed for 48 hours prior to the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling.