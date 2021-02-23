STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SEC hails officials for smooth and successful conduct of panchayat polls

In 2013 panchayat elections, 1,980 out of 12,740 sarpanches (15.54 per cent) and 44,448 out of 1,29,316 ward members (34.37 per cent) were elected unanimously, he pointed out.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar during press conference at EC's office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Monday expressed satisfaction over the smooth and successful conduct of Panchayat Raj elections in four phases, which concluded on February 21. Speaking to mediapersons at his office, the SEC said large turnout of voters showed their faith in the democratic process.  He said elections were held for 13,097 sarpanch posts, of which 2,197 were elected unanimously, that is 16.77 per cent and 47,459 ward members were elected unanimously, that is 36.22 per cent. It is more or less equal to what happened in the past and can be said to be reasonable and normal, he said. 

In 2013 panchayat elections, 1,980 out of 12,740 sarpanches (15.54 per cent) and 44,448 out of 1,29,316 ward members (34.37 per cent) were elected unanimously, he pointed out.  The SEC said 50 per cent of those elected are women and from backward classes and weaker sections, which, he opined, will infuse new leadership, vitality and sense of direction to the rural local bodies. He said elections also paved the way for release of funds from the Finance Commission. 

The SEC was all praise for the government machinery and felt that without the dedicated efforts of 90,000 plus government employees and 50,000 plus police personnel, who took the risk during the challenging circumstance of the Covid pandemic, the smooth and successful conduct of the elections might not be possible. “Thanks to their efforts, in every phase, 80 per cent plus voter turnout was recorded, which showed people’s faith in the law and order situation. Barring a few stray incidents, the elections have been extremely peaceful,” he said.

Ramesh Kumar had a word of praise for the Chief Secretary, DGP, district collectors, SPs and other district election authorities.  He also thanked the media for its cooperation. He said after the panchayat elections, the commission thought of holding MPTC, ZPTC elections, but with a couple of issues pending in the court, it is not proper to discuss the same at this juncture.  “Once the legal issues are settled, elections for MPTCs and ZPTCs will be held,” he said. 

The SEC said all arrangements are in place for the municipal elections. The elections will be held for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Describing the voters in urban local bodies as educated and socially aware, he urged them to exercise their franchise by turning up in large numbers for elections as more than 80 per cent of people did in the rural areas. “I have asked the district collectors to consider the applications of those who were allegedly forced to withdraw nominations or could not nominate, provided there is evidence.  It will be wrapped up by February 23,” he said. 

Municipal elections
12 municipal corporations 
75 municipalities and nagar panchayats
Polling date: March 10 
Counting: March 14 
Once the legal issues are settled, elections for MPTCs and ZPTCs will be held, says SEC 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Kumar Panchayat Raj elections Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp