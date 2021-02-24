STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh adds 70 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 24th February 2021 08:30 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 70 Covid-19 infections and one death in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. Chittoor district witnessed a slight spike in daily cases as 18 new positives emerged even as Kurnool, once a hotspot, did not report any surge, according to an official health bulletin.

With 84 recoveries in the 24 hours, the active caseload remained below 600; Krishna district alone has 91 active cases.  The only Covid-19 death was reported from Visakhapatnam. The toll stood at 7,168, out of which 848, the highest, deaths were reported from Chittoor. Vizianagaram remains the least affected district with a total of 238 fatalities, and 41155 overall cases.

According to the bulletin, more than 28,000 samples were tested in the period. Out of the 70 new infections, 21 were recorded in Rayalaseema districts, and 16 from north coastal districts. 

