Naidu to visit Kuppam tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an apparent bid to boost the morale of the party cadre and leaders in Kuppam, where the party suffered a setback in the just concluded gram panchayat elections, Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit his home turf for two days — February 25 and 26.

According to party leaders, Naidu, after the panchayat poll debacle, had assured the party leaders that he would visit Kuppam and interact with the local leaders and cadre. During his visit, Naidu will review the party’s dismal performance in the panchayat polls and is likely to tour some of the villages.

Naidu may also campaign in support of the party candidates in the ensuing elections to Municipal Corporations and municipalities.Meanwhile, interacting with party leaders through video-conferencing on Tuesday, Naidu asked the leaders to take the elections to urban local bodies as a challenge and fight for the victory of the party candidates.

Stating that the ruling party would not be in a position to “influence” the results, like they did in gram panchayat elections for which the counting was held during the night, Naidu said the situation will be different during the counting of votes in municipal polls.