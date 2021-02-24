Three killed, 20 injured as goods carrier overturns in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons including two construction workers and the driver of a mini goods carrier died and 20 others suffered injuries after the vehicle hit a tree and overturned at Parvathipuram village in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday.

The two construction workers were identified as Ernala Srinivas and Bhimayya. The name of the driver and the age of the victims were yet to be ascertained. The workers were travelling from Kurnool to Guntur for some construction work.

According to the Vinukonda police, the Tata Ace vehicle, carrying close to 25 workers from Yemmiganur in Kurnool district, skidded off the road and hit a roadside tree before turning turtle at around 5.30 am.

The police deployed a crane for rescue work. The injured were shifted to Vinukonda government hospital for treatment. Police registered a case and investigation is on.It is learnt that the accident occurred allegedly due to the driver’s negligence.