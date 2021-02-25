STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

8.04 lakh get ration at doorstep in Guntur

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently launched the scheme as part of which 9,260 vehicles have been deployed to supply quality rice at the door step of the beneficiaries.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The door delivery of ration in urban areas through 240 mobile dispensing units (MDUs) has gathered steam as 3.54 lakh beneficiaries out of 4.05 lakh have been provided quality rice. In rural areas, 4.5 lakh beneficiaries out of 10.10 lakh have been provided quality rice through 659 MDUs.

District Civil Supplies Officer Padma Sri said that as many as 4.05 lakh beneficiaries living in urban areas are targeted to be covered under the scheme and the MDUs are set to reach out to rest of the beneficiaries in the next four days.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently launched the scheme as part of which 9,260 vehicles have been deployed to supply quality rice at the door step of the beneficiaries.

“We are happy that we have overcome the teething problems. The coordinating committees at the mandal, division and district levels are monitoring the distribution through custom-made vehicles,’’ said Padma Sri. 

Now, the drivers are collecting bags of rice from the dealer at 7 am and are available in the streets for its distribution by 8 am. Loudspeaker announcement will be made and the ration is being supplied to every door.

The Civil Supplies Department ensured that stocks are kept at the village/ward secretariats and the beneficiaries can collect the ration between 6 pm and 7 pm. For migrant labourers, the department has allowed portability system to get ration from their nearest ration shop after 7 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp