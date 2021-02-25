8.04 lakh get ration at doorstep in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The door delivery of ration in urban areas through 240 mobile dispensing units (MDUs) has gathered steam as 3.54 lakh beneficiaries out of 4.05 lakh have been provided quality rice. In rural areas, 4.5 lakh beneficiaries out of 10.10 lakh have been provided quality rice through 659 MDUs.

District Civil Supplies Officer Padma Sri said that as many as 4.05 lakh beneficiaries living in urban areas are targeted to be covered under the scheme and the MDUs are set to reach out to rest of the beneficiaries in the next four days.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently launched the scheme as part of which 9,260 vehicles have been deployed to supply quality rice at the door step of the beneficiaries.

“We are happy that we have overcome the teething problems. The coordinating committees at the mandal, division and district levels are monitoring the distribution through custom-made vehicles,’’ said Padma Sri.

Now, the drivers are collecting bags of rice from the dealer at 7 am and are available in the streets for its distribution by 8 am. Loudspeaker announcement will be made and the ration is being supplied to every door.

The Civil Supplies Department ensured that stocks are kept at the village/ward secretariats and the beneficiaries can collect the ration between 6 pm and 7 pm. For migrant labourers, the department has allowed portability system to get ration from their nearest ration shop after 7 pm.