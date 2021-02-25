Active coronavirus cases over 600 as 94 fresh infections emerge in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in the state is inching closer to the 100 mark again as 94 infections emerged between Tuesday and Wednesday 9 am. As only 66 recoveries were registered in the period, the active caseload shot up over 600.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the slightly higher number of new cases was also a result of more number of samples tested. The state, with the addition of 32,494 tests in the 24 hours, has tested 1.38 crore samples for Covid-19 so far.

The highest one-day surge was reported from Chittoor (21), followed by Visakhapatnam (15) and Anantapur (11). Nine districts saw their aggregates grow in single digits.The Rayalaseema and north coastal districts reported 39 and 28 new infections, respectively.

Srikakulam, which appeared to be heading for a zero active caseload with the least number of five cases on February 15, now has 31 active cases, having added 25 fresh infections in only four days.

Neighbouring Vizianagaram too has added 10 new cases in a week due to which its active caseload again turned into double digits (11) from a low of six. On the brighter side, no fatality was recorded in the state and the toll arising out of coronavirus remained stable at 7,168.