Anantapur, Nellore get PM Kisan Awards for empowering farmers

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/NELLORE: Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu received PM Kisan National Award from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the second anniversary celebrations of ‘PM Kisan’ in New Delhi on Wednesday.Anantapur district has been awarded the PM Kisan National Award for achieving 99.60% of verification of beneficiaries under the Central government scheme meant for the farmers.

Under the scheme launched on December 1, 2018, there are 28,505 beneficiaries in the district.The Collector said that the district administration was trying its best to ensure benefits of all Central and State welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries on time. Under the Central government scheme, income support of `6,000 per year in three equal instalments is provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to two hectares.

The Nellore district administration bagged the prestigious PM Kisan Award for solving 5,000 grievances of farmers in the district. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu received the award from Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. It may be mentioned that the district administration started a special grievance day on farmers’ issues and arranged a special system for redressing them. Agriculture Commissioner H Arun Kumar, agriculture officials from Anantapur and Nellore districts were present.