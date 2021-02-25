Land owner denies passage to funeral procession

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A family, which developed differences with some villagers during the panchayat elections, allegedly refused a funeral procession to pass through its land at Kothapalem in BN Kandriga mandal.

“The incident occurred after the family (which owns the land) didn’t allow the relatives of Muthyalamma (65), who died recently, to take her funeral procession through its land. This led the relatives and accompanying villagers to stage a protest by laying down the body on the road,” tahsildar of BN Kandriga K Ganesh said.