ULB polls after eight years enthuse Atmakur people

Denizens pin hope on fund allocation; parties get battle ready

(Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Denizens of Atmakur municipality in Nellore district have been waiting to elect a constitutional body since 2013 to get government funds for development activities. It may be noted that Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy represents the Atmakur Assembly segment. 

As many as 42 candidates from the ruling YSRC, 28 from TDP, seven from BJP, four from Jana Sena, three from BSP, four each from CPI and CPI (M) and two from Congress have filed their nominations.  It is learnt that YSRC leaders are trying to withdraw nominations of rebel candidates in some divisions. 
The municipality, which has 23 wards, has a population of 30,556, of which 15,286 are male and 15,270 female. There are 22 identified slums and 7,970 households in the municipality.     

“We have removed the flexis after enforcement of model code of conduct and deploying polling staff and polling material to all polling stations. Security arrangements have been discussed with the police officers,” Atmakur municipality commissioner M Ramesh Babu said.

In the recent past, a waste management plant has been set up under Swachh Bharat Mission. Buildings for vegetable and fish markets were also constructed. Roads in SC and ST colonies have been constructed and central lighting system was installed as part of the annual budget plan. Construction works of a shopping complex in the Old Bus Stand area have also gathered pace. Civic officials are planning another shopping complex in the Old Government Hospital building premises. 

“Sewage system has to be improved. Roads at Somasila Junction, leading to APSRTC depot, needs to be constructed. The pig menace is a major cause for concern,” M Venka-teswarlu, a resident said. 

Atmakur municipality
