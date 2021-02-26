192 Prakasam panchayats to get Rs 12.3 crore for unanimous polls

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: As many as 192 gram panchayats in Prakasam district are going to get a cash incentive of Rs 12.3 crore from the State government for electing sarpanches and ward members unanimously during the four phase local body elections.Out of total 1,046 gram panchayats in the district, 206 gram panchayats elected sarpanches unanimously. However, only 192 panchayats elected both sarpanches and ward members unanimously, thereby becoming eligible for the cash incentive.

According to G.O Ms No 34, the State government will give a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh for villages having population less than 2,000, Rs 10 lakh for panchayats having population between 2,001 and 5,000, Rs 15 lakh for villages having population between 5,001 and 10,000 and Rs 20 lakh for panchayats having population more than 10,000.

Of the 192 panchayats, 140 will get Rs 5 lakh incentive each totalling to Rs 7 crore, 50 panchayats will get Rs 10 lakh each totalling to Rs 7 crore and two panchayats will get Rs 15 lakh each totalling to Rs 30 lakh. As per the directions of the State Panchayat Raj Commissioner, the district authorities are preparing a list of gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members were elected unanimously. The last date for sending the list is February 28.