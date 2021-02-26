STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

26 issues to be discussed at 29th Southern Zonal Council

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the 29th Southern Zonal Council scheduled to be held in Tirupati on March 4. 

Published: 26th February 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the 29th Southern Zonal Council scheduled to be held in Tirupati on March 4. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the issues to be addressed at the Council regarding the State.  Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting to be attended by Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and special invitees from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. The officials said that 26 issues will be coming up for discussion during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Women and Child welfare Secretary AR Anuradha, Energy Principal Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Finance Secretary Natarajan Gulzar, Agriculture and Cooperation Special Secretary Madhusudan Reddy, Irrigation Secretary Syamala Rao, Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil and other senior officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan mohan reddy Andhra Pradesh 29th Southern Zonal Council
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp