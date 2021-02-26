STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra tests 35,000 samples in a day, 82 cases emerge

74 patients recover; Chittoor only district to register double-digit growth.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid concern over rising Covid-19 trend in the country, Andhra Pradesh is ramping up the number of confirmatory tests performed in a day. From around 18,000 on February 21, the number of samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am was increased to 35,443. 

Though there was a marginal increase in new infections -- from 41 on February 21 to 94 on February 23 -- the situation is still not worrisome as the state has been registering a similar number of recoveries.

As the increase in the new infections in some parts of the country suggests the presence of a second wave of coronavirus, the Centre has asked the states to increase the number of confirmatory tests. 

From over 35,000 tests performed between Wednesday and Thursday 9 am, 82 new infections emerged, 21 of which were from Chittoor. It was the only district that reported a double-digit growth even as Vizianagaram did not see any spike. 

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 38 of the 82 infections, while the three north coastal district tallied for 12 new cases. With seven new cases, the cumulative tally of Visakhapatnam breached the 60,000 mark.

Meanwhile, 74 patients recovering in the 24 hours took the overall recoveries past 8.81 lakh. The highest of 91 active cases are in Krishna, and the lowest of 10 in Vizianagaram. No death was reported in the state and the overall toll arising out of coronavirus stood at 7,168.

