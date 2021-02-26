STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Women Commission chairperson promises speedy justice to Anusha’s family

Vishnuvardhan had an argument with Anusha and in a fit of rage, strangulated her to death and dumped her body in a canal. Later, he surrendered to Narasaraopet police.

Published: 26th February 2021

 Anusha's family members mourning her death.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma along with Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy consoled the family members of Anusha at Gollapadu village on Thursday. Anusha (19), a second year degree student, was killed by her classmate Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday. He was reportedly unhappy about Anusha’s friendship with another classmate.

Demanding stern action against Vishnuvardhan and condemning such cruel incidents on women, Vasireddy Padma directed the officials to expedite the investigation and ensure strict action against the culprit under Disha Act. She stated that the government shall stand by the family in these hard times.

Meanwhile, the girl’s murder led to tension in the town with students staging a protest, demanding stringent action against the accused.

The students also demanded that the accused be handed over to them. YSRC SC Cell submitted a petition to Narasaraopet Bar Council not to help the accused file a bail petition in the court on Friday.

Narasaraopet DSP Veera Reddy said that two special teams have been formed to gather clues. He appealed to girl students to immediately inform their parents and police if they faced harassment by their classmates or colleagues for prompt action.

