Botcha Satyanarayana says relocation to Visakhapatnam at ‘any moment’

The minister added that the government was committed for the development of Amaravati area which comprises 29 villages.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as speculation is rife that the state government is preparing the ground to move its executive set up to Visakhapatnam by Ugadi, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that it could happen at ‘any moment’. 

“Since the matter is sub-judice, it is not appropriate to announce a date. But, as per our policy of three capital development, it can happen at any moment as we are eager to develop all three regions,” he said when asked if the government has set any target to move the executive offices to the Port City by Ugadi.

The minister added that the government was committed for the development of Amaravati area which comprises 29 villages. 

“As per the policy of our government to have three capitals, we will develop the area into legislative capital and ensure that the farmers, who had given lands, are not at loss. Amaravati will be developed as promised. We have prepared a plan to complete the necessary works and as a part of the first phase, the government has extended guarantee to borrow Rs 3,000 crore loan from banks for completing trunk infrastructure works and land pooling scheme (LPS) layouts,” the minister explained.

