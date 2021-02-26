Call for steps to eradicate human trafficking in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Human trafficking is not only a local problem but an international phenomenon, Andhra University registrar V Krishna Mohan said on Thursday. He said the anti-trafficking inventions, country to country agreements and road maps for eradicating trafficking are the mitigation measures.

He highlighted the need for a holistic, multi dimensional measures to solve the problem. He said that every person should condemn human trafficking and create awareness to prevent trafficking.He was addressing a training workshop for the volunteers of Anti-Human Trafficking Club (AHTC) on ‘Mechanisms to Curb Human Trafficking’ at Dr Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies here on Thursday.

In-charge director Usha said 105 volunteers from 13 AU Affiliated colleges were enrolled in AHTC club. The AHTC of each college will conduct awareness campaign for ‘prevention of human trafficking’.