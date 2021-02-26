Explore innovative funding options: AICTE chief to V-Cs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairperson Prof Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe suggested that Indian higher education institutions need to explore innovative funding options to meet the future challenges.

He took part as chief guest in South Zone V-Cs Conference organised by Association of Indian Universities and hosted by GITAM Deemed to be University on Thursday. The conference was held through videoconference. Instead of depending on government funding universities, new funding options must be created to augment revenues, he said.