In Andhra, Rs 5,000 fine for littering in public spaces

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha has warned the business and commercial establishments against dumping of waste on roads and in open drains.

She visited Naaz Centre, Kothapet and Sambasivapet on Thursday. On noticing a mechanic shop owner dumping garbage on road, she directed the officials to immediately seal the shop. She said the shop owners have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 if they failed to keep their premises clean. She asked officials to create awareness among people against dumping of garbage on roads, and urged people to segregate dry and wet waste before giving it to sanitary workers.