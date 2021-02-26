STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP chief Naidu using abusive language after poll debacle: Sajjala

Published: 26th February 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the true colours of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were revealed after his party’s debacle in the panchayat elections, more so in his own Kuppam Assembly constituency. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, Sajjala said whenever Naidu suffers defeat, his language becomes more abusive, as evident from the way he referred to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy during a video conference with his partymen. 
“He speaks of dignity, but does not conduct himself in a dignified manner and after defeat, he is employing abusive language. He is 73 years old, he should have a better control over the language he uses,” he said.

Sajjala condemned the remarks of the TDP chief on Swami Swaroopanandendra and recalled that TDP leaders had met the Swamiji along with Chandrababu during the TDP regime, which was a holy then and tantric now.  The YSRC leader also slammed Nara Lokesh over his abusive language in public meetings and told him to hold his tongue. The people rejected Chandrababu in 2019 and even in the recent panchayat polls, they have shown him his place, he said and added that there was no shortcut for success, and anyone has to be elected by the people. 

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken public welfare to the village level, benefiting every eligible person in the State without leaving scope for corruption. The best governance provided by YSRCP has paved the way for its thumping victory in the panchayat elections and the same will continue in the coming Municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections,” he claimed.

On TDP’s criticism over ACB raids in Kanaka Durga temple, Sajjala said it is ridiculous for the Opposition to criticise when the government is taking steps to correct the wrong things happening. To a query, he said no one is aware of BJP and Narendra Modi’s stance on simultaneous elections, but TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu is claiming that elections will happen next year or this December. “No one is sure what the TDP will be like in the next three years, given the fact that several leaders are leaving that party,” he said.On panchayat elections, Sajjala said they have put everything on the website including photos and comments of the victors. 

“In spite of all those things, TDP leader Nara Lokesh says we are not able to prove. What is there to prove? Everyone is aware of the fact. To divert attention of people and his party men, Chandrababu Naidu is speaking about next elections and projecting as if they would happen anytime soon. It is only an effort to stop migration of leaders from his own party,” the YSRC leader alleged. 

With regard to Amravati, he said the issue is in the court and said no lands were given to roads, hence Karakatta Road is being expanded and provided access to the proposed colonies. He wondered who could have a seed access road laid in fields, with an abrupt ending. There is no proper access to that road, he criticised.

