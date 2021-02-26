STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC MP Vijayasai to adopt Peda Jalaripeta

Responding to their plea, he announced that he would adopt Peda Jalaripeta and assured them to provide basic amenities. 

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy (R) (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy has announced that he would adopt Peda Jalaripeta during his visit to the fishermen colony in the 19th ward in the city. Fishermen who brought various problems to the notice of Vijayasai urged him to adopt Peda Jalaripeta. Responding to their plea, he announced that he would adopt Peda Jalaripeta and assured them to provide basic amenities. 

Referring to the ringnets issue, he said the technical committee constituted by the State government in its report, suggested fishing by ring nets beyond 8 km from the coast. However, there were no restrictions using traditional nets, he said. The MP also said no permission would be given to the new ring nets apart from existing nets.

He advised fishermen to lead a peaceful life with coexistence. He said a permanent solution will be found for the issue as YSRC was committed to the welfare of the fishermen. He said basic infrastructure works will be taken up within a week. He said 237 Cyclone Hudhud houses will be handed over to beneficiaries after elections. 

Later, addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Vijayasai said YSRC will repeat its show in panchayat elections in the coming municipal and MPTC and ZPTC elections.

He said the recent elections proved the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy among people due to welfare schemes implemented by him.Vijayasai said the YSRC already made clear its stand on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue and they were totally opposed to its privatisation. He said the party was ready for any kind of agitation for the protection of steel plant.

