Anna canteens, clean city promises in TDP manifesto for municipal polls 

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday released the party’s election manifesto for the March 10 municipal elections.

Published: 27th February 2021 08:13 AM

TDP MLC Nara lokesh releases party manifesto for the March 10 Municipal elections at Mangalgiri in Guntur district on Friday.

TDP MLC Nara lokesh releases party manifesto for the March 10 Municipal elections at Mangalgiri in Guntur district on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday released the party’s election manifesto for the March 10 municipal elections. The two-page election manifesto has the 2021 calendar along with a picture of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on one side and its 10 promises on the other side. 

The first promise in the manifesto is the revival of Anna Canteens to provide food at Rs 5 for the poor. As per the second promise,  property tax dues will be waived. Third promise is to provide safe drinking water through taps and ensure a clean drainage system and a clean civic body. 

Udyoga Mela (job mela) for unemployed youth will be held every six months. Fifth promise is Sundarikarana Mission (Beautification Mission) — garbage-free town/city. Apart from door to door collection of garbage, garbage bins will be set up at every 500 meters. Proper underground drainage system, pits free roads, a healthy atmosphere with parks and open gyms, playgrounds and LED street lights will be set up. 

Sixth promise is to set up free auto stands with toilet and drinking water facilities. Seventh promise is to set up SHG federation meeting halls in every slum, MEPMA bazaar in every town and interest-free loans with bank linkages. Eighth promise is to distribute TIDCO houses to the poor. As per the ninth promise,  sanitation workers’ salary will be increased to Rs 21,000 a month and the final promise is to provide free tap connection without water tax. 

Ambati terms TDP manifesto a farce
Vijayawada: Terming the TDP manifesto a farce, YSRCP spokesperson and MLA Ambati Rambabu said it has full of impractical promises. In Kuppam, the TDP won only 14 of the total 89 panchayats as people were fed up with Chandrababu Naidu. After the TDP debacle, Naidu went running to his constituency ahead of the Municipal polls, otherwise he would have never visited Kuppam, he alleged. “Naidu should be ashamed to say water is being denied to Kuppam. What was he doing when he was CM?” the YSRC MLA asked. 

