APNRTS aid to migrant workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) extended Rs 50,000 each as ex gratia to families of 36 migrant workers who died abroad, on behalf of the State government. In a press release, APNRTS said it is for immediate relief to the families. APNRTS has framed a system for helping the migrant workers in other countries and their families in the time of need. APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati said they are always in the forefront of implementing welfare programmes for expatriates under the leadership of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.