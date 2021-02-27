Devotees can take part in all Arjitha Sevas at Tirumala temple from April 14

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Devotees can participate in all Arjita Sevas in the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala from April 14. A decision to this effect was taken by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees (TTD) meeting on Saturday presided over by the TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy.

In view of the Covid pandemic, TTD has not permitted devotees to take part in Arjita Sevas from March 22 last year. All Arjita Sevas were performed in Ekantham. Though the devotees were allowed to have darshan of the Lord from June last year after lockdown was lifted, Arjita Sevas were conducted in Ekantham as a precautionary measure. Now, with the Covid vaccination process underway, the Board decided to allow devotees who made advance booking to participate in Arjita Sevas from April 14.

Bbriefing mediapersons on the TTD Board resolutions, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said all those participating in Arjita Sevas have to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and submit a report stating that they are Covid negative after undergoing a test three days in advance. He said it was resolved that every TTD employee will be administered Covid vaccine.

“The Board has approved the TTD’s annual budget of Rs 2,937.82 crore for the Financial Year 2021-22. Further, we have resolved to request the central government to announce cow (gomatha) as the national animal, seeing overwhelming response to ‘Gudi Ko Gomatha’ scheme of TTD,” Subba Reddy said.

It was also resolved to introduce Thula Bharam in Goddess Padmavati temple in Tiruchanoor on the lines of Srivari temple. The Board also finalised the guidelines for bringing other temples under TTD and extend financial aid to them through Srivani Trust. It was also resolved to bring out uniform guidelines for construction, leasing and management of TTD Kalyana Mandapams and, at the same time, properly manage the existing kalyana mandapams to bring down losses.

The Board also resolved to rename the six veda patasalas under TTD as Sri Venkateswara Veda Vigyana Peetam. It was resolved that TTD will construct Lord Venakteswara Swamy temple, or Bhajan Madnir or Pilgrim Amenities Complex, if Ram Mandir Nirman Trust provides land for the purpose.

Other resolutions of the TTD Board include approval of Rs 9 crore for civil, electrical and AC works for Sri Venkateswara Pediatric Hospital to be housed in the old building of BIRRD Hospital, Rs 3.75 crore for third floor extension of the new OPD building of BIRRD, upgrade of ghee tanks (for preparation of Laddus and Anna Prasadms) from existing 92.4 metric tonnes to 180.4 metric tonnes, fixing of meters by APSPDCL at all accommodations, guest houses and satrams of TTD, performing Bhumi Puja for Srivari temples in Jammu and Mumbai shortly and providing Anna Prasdam on Srivari Mettu route to devotees trekking to Tirumala.

TTD Executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy, Board members Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Shiva Kumar, Govinda Hari, DP Anant, Ramulu, Vani Mohan and others were present.