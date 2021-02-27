SEC’s state tour starts with Tirupati meeting today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will commence his three-day state tour on February 27 to conduct meetings with district officials and leaders of recognised political parties with focus on implementation of the model code of conduct and to ensure free and fair municipal elections. He will hold a regional conference in Tirupati on February 27 covering Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts. On February 28, he will hold regional conference in Vijayawada covering West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam district and on March 1, he will hold a meeting at Visakhapatnam covering Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.