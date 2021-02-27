Urban housing herculean task for govt: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has suggested that town planners come up with solutions with futuristic outlook for the emerging challenges in urban planning keeping in mind the goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development.

Virtually inaugurating the 69th National Town and Country Planners Conference here on Friday, the chief minister expressed confidence that the experts will be able to find solutions pertinent to the state and country with the aim to achieve 17 sustainable goals by 2030 set by the United Nations.

“Urban housing for the poor and middle class has become a herculean task in view of the rising land prices.” Jagan added the rising cost of land has been putting additional financial burden on the government even as it is committed to provide housing to people in the mentioned categories. He said the experts should come up with recommendations for affordable housing in the urban spaces.

The conference, being organised by the Institute of Town Planners of India (ITPT) and being attended by town planners, academicians, researchers and others from across the country, will deliberate on the emerging challenges in the changing scenario.Discussions on the impact of Covid-19 in work culture, and climate change will also be held at the summit. “The issue of growing greenhouse gases is of serious concern,” Jagan said.

“Water management is another issue of major concern and it needs comprehensive planning as cities are growing in multiple directions,” the chief minister added.He added the government is looking forward to developing the coastal region as the state has a vast coastline of 974 km, and that Visakhapatnam is one of the beneficiaries of an integrated coastal development plan.Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana and other officials were present during the virtual inaugural.