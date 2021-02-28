Andhra Pradesh higher education planning board launched

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After launching the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB) at IIT-Tirupati on Saturday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said around 2.5 lakh students took online admission to degree colleges in the current academic year. He attributed transparency and implementation of the reservation rule as the key factors that led to the increase in the admissions. He also announced that the admissions to the Intermediate colleges will be made completely online from the next academic year.

Vice-chancellors (V-C) from 37 central and state universities took part in the inaugural board meeting. Speaking to the reporters, Suresh added while the VCs and directors of the universities will act as its members, the APHEPB will be headed by the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE); APSCHE secretary will be the its convenor. The minister noted that there is a lack of communication between the central and state government institutions in terms of exchange of resources, technology, faculty members and ideas.

“After thorough deliberations in the last two years, the government constituted the higher education planning board, and allocated funds to streamline the coordination between the institutions.” The board discussed ways to develop ‘Centres of Excellence’ at the universities and leveraging technology to build costeffective greenfield institution in a short period.

The board will meet twice in a year at different venues. Suresh explained that the planning board will help the students of the state universities in getting better resources from the expert faculty members of the central varsities in terms of research activities, teacher training and the likes. The minister also announced that the government will start an exclusive university for teacher training in Ongole. It will be named after Tangaturu Prakasam Pantulu. A decision in this regard will be announced in the next Cabinet meeting, he said.