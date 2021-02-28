STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh higher education planning board launched

Education Minister: Body to be headed by APSCHE chairperson, meet twice a year; 37 vice-chancellors take part in inaugural meet

Published: 28th February 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Audimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  After launching the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (APHEPB) at IIT-Tirupati on Saturday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said around 2.5 lakh students took online admission to degree colleges in the current academic year. He attributed transparency and implementation of the reservation rule as the key factors that led to the increase in the admissions. He also announced that the admissions to the Intermediate colleges will be made completely online from the next academic year.

Vice-chancellors (V-C) from 37 central and state universities took part in the inaugural board meeting. Speaking to the reporters, Suresh added while the VCs and directors of the universities will act as its members, the APHEPB will be headed by the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE); APSCHE secretary will be the its convenor. The minister noted that there is a lack of communication between the central and state government institutions in terms of exchange of resources, technology, faculty members and ideas.

“After thorough deliberations in the last two years, the government constituted the higher education planning board, and allocated funds to streamline the coordination between the institutions.” The board discussed ways to develop ‘Centres of Excellence’ at the universities and leveraging technology to build costeffective greenfield institution in a short period.

The board will meet twice in a year at different venues. Suresh explained that the planning board will help the students of the state universities in getting better resources from the expert faculty members of the central varsities in terms of research activities, teacher training and the likes. The minister also announced that the government will start an exclusive university for teacher training in Ongole. It will be named after Tangaturu Prakasam Pantulu. A decision in this regard will be announced in the next Cabinet meeting, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Education
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp