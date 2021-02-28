Bank of India organises cricket tourney in Guntur
GUNTUR: Bank of India organised a cricket tournament for AMO Guntur, Zonal Office Vijayawada and AMO Tirupati at Pichukulagunta Grounds in Guntur on Saturday. Bank of India Vijayawada Zonal Manager V Somasekhar was the chief guest at the event. Deputy Zonal Manager D Ram Prasad supervised the conduct of the programme.
While Tirupati AMO team won the first prize, Guntur AMO team won the second prize. Srikalahasti branch manager N Jogireddy has been declared as Man of the Series. Officials of 50 branches in the State participated in the tournament.