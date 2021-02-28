'Volunteers' help not needed for distribution of voter slips: SEC

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: “The successful conduct of gram panchayat elections has instilled confidence among voters. Repolling wasn’t conducted anywhere in the State during the panchayat elections. It is indeed a positive development,” said State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar. The SEC reviewed poll-preparedness for the ensuing municipal elections with the officials of five districts including Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Nellore, at a meeting at Sri Venkateswara University Senate Hall in Tirupati on Saturday. Ramesh Kumar made it clear that the services of volunteers will not be utilised for distributing voter slips ahead of urban body elections.

He said the voter slips should be distributed by the municipal officials and other staff under the supervision of respective district collectors, as the process will enable the voters to know their polling station and other details. He instructed the officials to strictly implement model code of conduct (MCC) in the State, as the municipal polls will be held on party basis.

The SEC said that permission for road shows will be given in a single-window system and focus should be laid on curbing flow of liquor and money during the elections. “Campaigning will not be allowed within 100 meters from the polling booths. Helplines will be set up in every municipality to help voters know their polling booths and other information. Videography and webcasting will be done in all sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations and the situation will be continuously monitored by micro observers.”