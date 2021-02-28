STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'Volunteers' help not needed for distribution of voter slips: SEC

The SEC said that permission for road shows will be given in a single-window system and focus should be laid on curbing flow of liquor and money during the elections.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  “The successful conduct of gram panchayat elections has instilled confidence among voters. Repolling wasn’t conducted anywhere in the State during the panchayat elections. It is indeed a positive development,” said State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar. The SEC reviewed poll-preparedness for the ensuing municipal elections with the officials of five districts including Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Nellore, at a meeting at Sri Venkateswara University Senate Hall in Tirupati on Saturday. Ramesh Kumar made it clear that the services of volunteers will not be utilised for distributing voter slips ahead of urban body elections.

He said the voter slips should be distributed by the municipal officials and other staff under the supervision of respective district collectors, as the process will enable the voters to know their polling station and other details. He instructed the officials to strictly implement model code of conduct (MCC) in the State, as the municipal polls will be held on party basis.

The SEC said that permission for road shows will be given in a single-window system and focus should be laid on curbing flow of liquor and money during the elections. “Campaigning will not be allowed within 100 meters from the polling booths. Helplines will be set up in every municipality to help voters know their polling booths and other information. Videography and webcasting will be done in all sensitive and hypersensitive polling stations and the situation will be continuously monitored by micro observers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Kumar panchayat elections Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp