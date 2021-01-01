Andhra police get 50 new vehicles for rescue operations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday flagged off 14 disaster and emergency response vehicles and 36 Hawk vehicles for use by police in rescue operations. The new vehicles are equipped with modern gadgets and can withstand extreme conditions during rescue operations. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the new vehicles will further strengthen the Police Department.

The vehicles can also be sent to other places for relief operations in major disasters to mitigate loss of life and property. “People have high expectations on the government, especially police. Hence, it is our responsibility to meet their expectations,” he said. The CM also announced allotment of 36 more emergency response vehicles to the police at the rate of two vehicles for each police district. “The new Hawk vehicles will be deployed from the control room soon after an untoward incident. Each vehicle can carry up to 10 crew members. It has a facility to transmit the happenings live from the spot to the command control room. The features enable police officials to review the situation directly from the control room,” he explained. He said the government will provide vehicles to field level officers for the strict enforcement of the Disha Act.