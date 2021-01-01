STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC sentences legislature secretary in contempt case

On Thursday, following the earlier directions from the court, Balakrishanamacharyulu appeared before the judge and once again apologised after the judge pronounced his order.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday awarded one-month imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 to AP Legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu in a contempt of court case. However, considering the advanced age of the official and his health condition, Justice Battu Devanand, on humanitarian grounds, modified his order and made him stay in the court hall till the court proceedings are over for the day. Balakrishanamacharyulu failed to implement the court order issued in 2017 with regard to payment of salaries and increments to typists and office assistants working in the AP State Assembly, which the court said was contempt of the court.

On Thursday, following the earlier directions from the court, Balakrishanamacharyulu appeared before the judge and once again apologised after the judge pronounced his order. Following a petition field by typists and office assistants against the officials for non-implementation of the court order given in 2017, Justice Battu Devanand ordered principal secretary (finance) SS Rawat, pay and accounts officer Mohan Rao and AP Legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu to file an affidavit and on December 17 and after examining the affidavits filed by the officials, the court found the legislature secretary guilty.

