Hope New Year would ring in chimes of health, happiness and wellness, wishes Andhra CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan extended their New Year wishes to the people of the state. In his message, Jagan wished citizens a happy and prosperous New Year - 2021. He wished that the New Year would ring in the chimes of health, happiness and wellness in every family and the State will continue its welfare and development policies for a better future. Governor Harichandan, in his message wished, that the New Year - 2021 would bring cheer and happiness to all citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation of the pandemic, the customary practice of meeting the Hon’ble Governor and exchanging pleasantries with him in Raj Bhavan by general public and prominent citizens of civil society, is not being organised this year. The Governor appealed to the people to celebrate the new year in a restrained manner by following all the Covid-19 prevention guidelines, as laid down by the government.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu in his message wished people of both Telugu states — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — and those living abroad will overcome difficulties they faced in 2020 and wished 2021 would bring in health and prosperity. Pawan Kalyan wished people to enter the new year on a positive note. He said 2020 had posed several challenges to people with Covid-19 and natural calamities being among them. “However, mankind will prevail using science and technology and its determination to overcome odds. I pray farmers and all sections of society overcome all odds and prosper in the new year,” he said.