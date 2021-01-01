JSP to script new history with new ally

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: 2020 was the year of introspection and time for firming up its foundation for the Jana Sena Party, which looks forward to a wonderful and fruitful journey in 2021. The party, which suffered a debacle in the 2019 elections, has not lost hope, instead resolved to be a political alternative in AP. Comments of party president Pawan Kalyan, during his visit to Bandar recently — a defeat is not the end of the road, but only the beginning and there is no defeat for individuals or party who want to forge ahead — reflect its attitude.

“In 2020, we introspected and pondered the future roadmap, while working on various measures to strengthen the party from the grassroot level. Active membership drive was one such step and it evoked a tremendous response. It is being implemented in a phased manner and in the first phase, 30 constituencies were covered,” Janasena party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said.

He said in view of the Covid-19 crisis, focus was on helping the people in distress. “All our Janasainiks did a wonderful job helping those in need during the Covid crisis. From feeding the poor to creating awareness, they did it all. The Janasena even donated 650 oxygen cylinders to hospitals during the crisis,” he said.

“We are looking forward as 2021 will be eventful politically. The party will continue its fight against the inept rule of the YSRC and stand by the people,” he said. Asserting that alliance with the BJP is long-lasting, he said the party, in the interest of the alliance, had even backed down from contesting the GHMC elections. Party has already made its stance clear on local body elections and it will contest and emerge victorious, he said. For Tirupati by-election, a joint BJP-Janasena candidate will be decided soon,” he added.