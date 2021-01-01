Perpetrators of attacks on temples won’t be spared, warns Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Days after the idol of Lord Rama was vandalised in the ancient Ramatheertham temple of Vizianagaram district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said perpetrators of attacks on temples will not be spared and directed police to take stringent action against the vandals. Following several attacks on temples in the State, the Opposition parties accused the government of failing to protect the places of worship.

Reviewing the situation with officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister termed the destruction of idols atrocious and God will certainly punish those who keep messing with temples and idols. The Chief Minister directed the police to step up surveillance to prevent attacks on temples.

Former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu found fault with the Chief Minister for not condemning the idol vandalisation incident and also questioned the silence of BJP State president Somu Veerraju on the issue.

The TDP leader expressed dismay over lack of any reaction from seers and heads of various mutts in the State on the issue. “Criminals and gangsters are rearing their ugly head ever since the YSRC came to power in the State,” he said and added that the TDP will continue its fight till justice is done in Ramatheertham idol vandalisation issue.

On the other hand, alleging that the YSRC government was extending tacit support to attacks on Hindu temples, BJP national secretary and State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar slammed the ruling party for its ‘inaction’ even as temples were being targeted.

The BJP also called for ‘Chalo Ramatheertham programme on Friday to protest against the ‘repeated desecration of temples’. “Repeated attacks on Hindu temples in AP are reminiscent of actions of 16th century ruthless St Xavier in Goa who destroyed temples and carried out forced conversions, and Taliban’s destruction of giant Buddha statues in Bamiyan of Afghanistan. The beheading of 400-year-old Lord Rama idol in Vizianagaram district is horrific. The authorities have not arrested anyone for attacking ‘Ayodhya of Uttarandhra’ so far.

The Chief Minister’s inaction in temple attacks shows tacit support,” he alleged. He further said that every attack on temples was “testing Hindus’ patience”. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana rubbished the allegations that Hindu temples were under threat during the YSRC regime and slammed the BJP for making baseless allegations against the government for political gain. He rebutted the allegations of the BJP. “Are we not Hindus and is not Rama our God? Do the BJP leaders even know where the temple is?” he questioned.

He said that some miscreants had vandalised the idol, stern action will be taken against them. “I am from Vizianagaram district. In fact, our family had taken steps to develop the temple, which is on a hill without an access road. Some miscreants attacked the temple and immediately our MLA and MP visited the temple. The identification of miscreants is also on, but the BJP is alleging that Hindu temples and traditions are under threat. There is no basis to the accusations,” the MAUD Minister added.

Botcha slams BJP over temple issue

Botcha Satyanarayana, Municipal Administration Minister, slammed the BJP for making baseless allegations against the government on temple attacks. “Is not Rama our God? Do BJP leaders even know where the temple is?” he asked.