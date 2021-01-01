STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior IAS officer Aditya Nath Das assumes office as new Chief Secretary

In his capacity as the Chief Secretary, he attested his signature on the file related to the interstate transfer of staff.

Senior IAS officer Aditya Nath Das

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Aditya Nath Das assumed office as the new Chief Secretary of the State in Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday. His predecessor, Nilam Sawhney, has been appointed Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister and she will take charge soon. Das thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his elevation as the Chief Secretary.

Das, who served the Water Resources Department in the capacity of Secretary, Principal Secretary and Special Chief Secretary, asserted that he would strive to complete the Polavaram project as per the deadline fixed by the Chief Minister. 

Stating that he will give his best, he maintained that he has no separate priorities, except those of the government. When queried about the precarious finances of the State, he said, “Where there is a problem, there will always be a solution.”

In his capacity as the Chief Secretary, he attested his signature on the file related to the interstate transfer of staff.Earlier, participating in Sawhney’s farewell, Das lauded  her contribution to the development of the State. He said that she handled the Covid-19 situation efficiently as well as the administration, bringing laurels to AP.  

Das exhorted the government officials to strive for rapid economic growth of the State. Sawhney, who began her career as Tekkali Sub-Collector 36 years ago, expressed happiness for serving in various capacities and retiring as the Chief Secretary. Thanking the Chief Minister for extending support, she said that all the departments cooperated with her in implementing the CM’s directions in controlling the spread of Covid- 19 in the State. Stating that her successor Das has vast experience in administration, she exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh will excel in all sectors under his supervision.

Later, Aditya Nath Das, along with Sawhney, called on the Chief Minister. General Administration Department Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash, Secretary (Services) Sasi Bhushan Kumar and other officials were present on the occasion.

