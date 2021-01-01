STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tough challenges ahead for Covid-hit Andhra education sector

The State education sector made headlines in 2020, thanks to the various schemes launched by the State government despite the severe cash-crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The education minister stated that the government was not against privatisation as it will bring faster development.

The education minister stated that the government was not against privatisation as it will bring faster development.

VIJAYAWADA: The State education sector made headlines in 2020, thanks to the various schemes launched by the State government despite the severe cash-crunch due to the Covid-19 pandemic.“Adequate pooling of funds through all available sources and using them without wasting and without corruption helped the State government to launch various schemes. While 16 per cent (Rs 32,618 crore) of the government’s maiden budget was allocated to the education sector, Rs 1,428 crore was received in two instalments (phase 1) from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). This apart, the World Bank has assured to give $250 million for the infrastructure development in the education sector,” Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh told TNIE, adding that a proposal for Rs 650 crore has been sent to NABARD for getting funds under the second phase.

Audimulapu Suresh, Education Minister 

However, the education sector in the State is yet to return to normalcy despite various efforts taken by the government to curb the spread of the virus. “We are sure of facing many challenges in the academic year. We need to find answers to various questions — how to cope up with the lost five months, how to bring back the students to the classrooms, what type of teaching methods to adopt, how to raise funds to convert students of no-tech category to at least low tech category. But we are sure that with persistence, we can achieve normalcy,” a hopeful Suresh said.  

The education minister stated that the government was not against privatisation as it will bring faster development. “We are not against privatisation. But we will not allow the private players to turn the sector into a money-minting business. If we allow private investments, we will ensure that the government has a say and there are benefits for the deprived communities and priority to the students of the State,” the minister explained. 

Sharing the aim of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the minister said that the department wishes to have an integrated administration of the entire education system. “From pre-primary to university level, we want to have a single digital platform, which will help the students monitor their grades, get expert guidance and allow them to take online classes from their homes. This is our final aim,” the minster explained.

Govt acted in a hurry?

On the other hand, education experts opine that the government acted in a hurry to implement the National Education Policy. “The current situation is not appropriate to implement changes in any field. The students are already tense and confused, as this year (2020), though classes have begun, is almost wasted. The introduction and implementation of four-year honours courses and other changes this academic year will only lead to more confusion among students,” state convenor of the Right to Education Forum Prof. Prakasa Narava Rao observed.

Major education schemes launched

Jagananna Amma Vodi (Rs 15,000 per annum to each mother for sending her children to school)

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka (distribution of kits including bags, books, uniform, belt, stationery to students)

Manabadi Nadu-Nedu (infrastructure revamp of schools)

Jagananna Vasathi Deevena (provision of hostel and mess charges for those under BPL)

Jagananna Vidya Deevana (full fee reimbursement)

YSR Jagananna Gorumudda (providing mid-day meal for students upto class 12)

