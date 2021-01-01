STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD takes every step to ensure safe darshan

35,000 having darshan daily at temple; twin Brahmotsavams held successfully in 2020

Published: 01st January 2021

Tirumala temple illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of New Year on Thursday | eXPRESS

By Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unprecedented developments happened in the known history of the world famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala in 2020 following outbreak of Covid-19. The temple was closed to the devotees for nearly three months from March to June, when Covid-19 crisis was at its peak, with temple rituals performed in ‘Ekantham’. 

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the chief custodian of the famous temple to ensure there is no spread of the virus, prevented any sort of congregations from happening in Tirumala and when devotees were allowed to have darshan from June 8, it did so with utmost caution, only allowing devotees for darshan after screening and following Covid-19 guidelines as issued by the Centre. Initially, after darshan was reintroduced on June 8, around 5,000 were allowed and the number increased in a phased manner and today on an average 30,000 to 35,000 are having darshan. 

Even after people were allowed to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara from June 8, TTD not taking any risk, performed Salakatla and Navaratri Brahmotsavams of the Lord in ‘Ekantham’, not allowing people. It was unprecedented and happened for the first time in TTD’s history.

In spite of Covid crisis, there was no compromise on the rituals performed to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and other presiding deities in several other temples under the management of TTD. Closely monitoring the situation, TTD Board of Trustees, which met a couple of times in the year, took some very important decisions, foremost being allowing pilgrims to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days starting Vaikunta Ekadasi, instead of two days only, which was in vogue till 2019. It successfully implemented it and the move was appreciated by devotees from all quarters. 

One of its major resolutions was not to sell any of its immovable assets (lands and property) donated to the temple by the devotees. Further, it released a white paper on the movable assets in which it disclosed that the temple has owned 1,128 immovable assets across the country, measuring 8,088.89 acres of land. Of the total, 141 assets measuring 335.21 acres were auctioned by the TTD from 1974 to 2014. As of November 28, 2020, the TTD possessed 987 assets spread over 7,753.68 acres. Of the total, 172 assets measuring 1,792.41 acres are agriculture lands and 815 non-agriculture lands measuring 5,961.27 acres.

TTD took up renovation of cottages on a massive scale to provide better amenities to the pilgrims and decided to introduce eco-friendly buses (electric) through APSRTC as part of its green initiative. Apart from banning plastic bottles, it decided to introduce paper bags for laddus. Another important decision was to construct old age homes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana wherever necessary. Further, first-aid centres are being set up on both the footpaths — Alipiri and Srivari Mettu — to help the pilgrims trekking to Tirumala on foot, apart from renovating the footpath to the hill shrine.

23 lakh people fed during lockdown
TTD provided food to 30,000 to 40,000 people, who got stuck due to Covid-induced lockdown or lost work due to the crisis. In all, 23 lakh people were served free food by the TTD during the crisis. Even cattle and stray dogs were provided fodder and food

Kalyanamastu reintroduced 
Kalyanamastu programme, a mass marriage for poor people, has been reintroduced. The TTD has decided not to have fixed deposits in private banks. As part of Go Samrakshana campaign, Gudiko Gomatha was introduced in AP, TS, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi

