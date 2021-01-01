VMRDA takes up geo-fencing of lands with satellite images

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) has taken up land bank management and as part it geo-fencing will be done for its lands with the help of satellite images, according to VMRDA commissioner P Koteswara Rao. Briefing newsmen on Thursday, he said they were planning to use high-resolution satellite imagery and differential global positioning system (DGPS ) survey data with the help of Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI) and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

The GIS-enabled technology will aid real-time monitoring by detection of encroachments in VMRDA lands and illegal constructions in VMRDA jurisdiction. He said a pilot project for land monitoring will be launched in Vizag Rural on January 1. He said most of the Rs 350 crore projects for which foundation was laid by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in December 2019 will be inaugurated in the New Year. Rao said a new master plan will be ready in two months to replace the current VUDA master plan, which will be effective till June 2021. LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd is preparing the master plan. He said, “The VMRDA could save Rs 210 crore as it got exemption from I-T dept this year and will also get back Rs 219 crore it had paid to I-T. There was a major dip in the VMRDA’s revenue since parks and museums were closed due to corona. “However, we will sustain with alternative sources. They received Rs 13 crore by approving 34 layouts and 84 buildings this year. The VMRDA has identified four layouts for developing housing plots to allot them to people through open auction by 2021-end,” he said.

As many as 852 unauthorised layouts were identified and 4,909 applications were received with regard to 312 layouts for regularisation. The LRS fetched Rs 15.73 crore, Rao explained. Similarly 98 applications were received for regularisation under BRS and received Rs 1.55 crore. He said the Rs 150-crore NA D flyover will be completed by January-end and inaugurated in February. He said traffic has been diverted to ply on the four arms of upper rotary of the flyover to complete the lower rotary and beautification works. He said NH -16 to Beach Road via Visakha Valley School master plan road has been completed barring a 200-metre-stretch. Similarly 80’ Master Plan Road from Law College Road to Beach Road via ITS EZ (Pedda Rushikonda), and expansion of BT road from Anandhapuram Jn to Boni Road will be completed.

Kailasagiri redevelopment project was taken up with World Bank assistance of Rs 60 crore. The National Council for Science Museum is preparing the DPR for the proposed Rs 37-crore planetarium and bids will be invited by February. He said there will be Nano Seam Dome with Hybrid projection and active 3D Digital projector with a seating capacity of 200. Besides the astronomy projections, the planetarium will be developed for viewing large format film projections for children with 2D & 3D films. The creative museum designers, a Govt of India enterprise, Kolkata submitted DPR and the project will be completed by December next, he said.

A multilevel car parking will be constructed near the VMRDA office at a cost of Rs 80 crore. In the fivefloor complex, two floors and the cellar will be exclusively used for parking 500 cars and the remaining two floors will be utilised for commercial purposes. Referring to the National History Park and Museum and Research Institute, Rao said it was first of its kind in the country and the centre sanctioned Rs 38 crore. He said the integrated museum and tourism complex will be developed to connect the Kurusura Submarine musuem, TU142 museum and Sea Harrier museum.