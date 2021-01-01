YSRC government riding high on pro-poor programmes

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the YSRC, the 18 months of rule was a roller-coaster ride. Though it has suffered a few setbacks when it comes to implementation of some of its policies, the party is riding high on the welfare schemes introduced in less than two years.

The government launched many welfare schemes targeting women, small vendors, small scale industrialists, SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and distributed house site pattas to nearly 30 lakh and the YSRC is banking on them for going for the first by-election after coming to power, the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat. The handling of Covid-19 has also brought laurels to the State.

One issue that worried the YSRC government was the spree of setbacks it faced from courts — be it the introduction of English medium education, shifting some offices outside Amaravati, appointment of State Election Commissioner (SEC) or Mission Build AP. However, with the government getting the stays vacated from the Apex court, it is now hopeful of clearing all hurdles. The government is also focusing on industrial development and the recent proposals made by some multi-national companies are likely to fructify in the coming year.

On the flip side, the government faced flak for its sand policy and the law and order issues with the Opposition training guns on the government for its failure to prevent attacks on temples and alleged political killings. It may face challenges when it comes to its proposal to have three capitals with the fate of Amaravati still hanging in the balance. The issue is presently in the High Court and the government has to wait till the litigations are cleared. Similar is the case with local elections as the SEC wants to conduct it in February. The government is against the proposal, citing Covid.